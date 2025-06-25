Police seek information following fatal Bricktown shooting

Police are asking the public for information after an 18-year-old was fatally shot in Bricktown late Tuesday night.

By: Bobbie Miller

Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help after an 18-year-old woman was shot and killed in Bricktown late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire near Reno Avenue and Oklahoma Avenue just before midnight. When they arrived, they learned the victim, identified as Lyric Lewis, had already been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Lewis later died from her injuries.

Police say it’s unclear whether she was the intended target or an innocent bystander.

“We know there were a lot of people in the area last night,” said Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “For whatever reason, gunfire broke out and she was hit by gunfire.”

Investigators are asking anyone with video from around midnight in the area to call the homicide tip line. They say any footage, even if it doesn’t show the shooting directly, could help with the investigation.

As of Wednesday, no arrests have been made and police have not identified any suspects.

