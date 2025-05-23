OCPD addresses mass arrests in alleged street takeover

The Oklahoma City Police Department is holding a press conference regarding a May 17 incident in which more than 150 people were arrested at a local business, accused of participating in illegal street racing.

By: Destini Pittman, Victor Pozadas

The business owner claims he and others were wrongfully arrested and says he plans to sue the department.

WATCH FULL PRESS CONFERENCE:

OCPD Street Takeover Address Takeaways

Street Event Promotion and Description

Begin with showing event promotional video, talking about live DJ, live music, all in Spanish. Videos show performer/promoter talking about event details as they play music and a car does ‘donuts’ around them. This was an event that was advertised. This was advertised as a family event.

Event Location and Activities

"If you pay attention, they’re on a public street." Extremely reckless and dangerous car maneuvers, alleged "gunshots" in the background of promotional videos.

Police Confiscations and Response

OCPD Chief Ron Bacy was out of town when the event occurred. "We were alerted to this event due to community concern." Chief Bacy said there were two stolen cars recovered, 8 guns seized, and three pounds of illegal narcotics. There’s an ongoing investigation on the illegal activity and items described at the event. They did not know about gang involvement or possession of firearms. These are preliminary numbers.

Community and Safety Concerns

Talks about a previous Halloween party where 12 people were shot. "We’re coming off the heels of a shooting at The Collective" "Street takeovers? We've worked them before. It only takes one disagreement, one car hit for the bullets to fly." "I want Oklahoma City parents to know if their kids are at these types of events."

Law Enforcement and Policy

"We have a 'zero vision”' plan, to get car fatality collisions to zero." There’s been concern over the charges placed. Unlawful assembly charges for the young adults in attendance will be referred to municipal charges. "We’re working through it."

Parent and Community Responsibility

"Nor would I condone any parent have their kids in this type of event." "It takes a village to raise a child, and the police department is part of that village." Chief Bacy said the arrests were not meant to be punitive. Encourages monitoring children’s activities.

