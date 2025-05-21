Business owner says he plans to sue Oklahoma City police for 'wrongful arrest'

Oklahoma City Police Department's arrest of over 100 attendees at local business Rocket Wrapz sparks controversy as participants claim the event was a birthday party.

By: Sylvia Corkill

The owner of a metro business who claims he and others were wrongly arrested says he plans to sue the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Saturday, tipped off to a street takeover, police converged on Rocket Wrapz, a business near Southwest 66th and Interstate 35 where hundreds were gathered.

Donte Cornelius, Devin Keel, and Matthew Lee were among the arrested partygoers.

"We were at a birthday party, there was music, a band with trumpets," said Donte Corelius.

“Yeah, we had fast cars there, but the flyer was a family event," said Devin Keel.

"Sitting there getting a snow cone, eating a snow cone," said Matthew Lee.

Rocket Wrapz business owner Raul Anaya was among the 154 individuals police arrested on a complaints of unlawful assembly. In the says leading up to the event Anaya pushed out digital invitations for a car meet and after-party birthday bash. Anaya says he organized the event for the community and was joined by his young children, his wife, and other family members who flew in for his birthday. With the crowd gathered in or around his business Anaya says police suddenly swooped in--with guns drawn and arrested nearly everyone.

“We were all back there terrified,” said Cornelius.

Adding to the chaos was a severe thunderstorm.

"You hear some kids yelling ow, from getting hit in the head with hail," said Lee.

Of those arrested, accused of witnessing or partaking in illegal racing, police said 40 were juveniles.

"We were taking pictures, we do a burnout on his land, on his land, mind you," said Keel.

Despite the gathering held on private property, the street now marred by burnouts and drifting belongs to the city, according to police.

As for Rocket Wrapz, police say it's one of several businesses that leases space from this building's owner.

"Officers are able to learn from those business owners this has been taking place and they wanted it addressed," said MSgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

"You got everyone coming together to show love," said Deandre Thompson whose friends were arrested.

And while the majority of individuals were not committing felony crimes, police did recover one pound of marijuana in one person's vehicle, who claimed it was for personal use. During a search of other cars, police also recovered guns.

Police say illegal racing damages property and, more importantly, endangers lives.

"We’re not finished. We know as long as these keep happening, we're going to address them," said Quirk.

Police impounded 60 cars. Some owners claimed some of the impounds include a 90-day hold.

According to investigators, business owners on either side of the city street signed documents indicating their plans to prosecute trespassers who gather for takeovers.

