More than 150 arrested, accused of participating in illegal street race; OKC business owner denies any wrongdoing

Oklahoma City Police arrested more than 150 people, 40 of them juveniles, at a metro business.

By: Sylvia Corkill

-

According to police, on Saturday, in a street takeover crackdown, officers swooped in near SE 66th and I-35 and arrested alleged illegal racers and fans.

The influx of arrests caused a backup at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. More than 24 hours after their arrests, despite posting bond, by Monday, many were still waiting to be released from jail.

Saturday night, hundreds were gathered at an Oklahoma City business for Raul Anaya's birthday, owner of Rocket Wraps.

“We were there for a birthday party at 7 p.m., it's a car wrap place,” said Devin Keel.

Sitting there eating a snow cone,” said Matthew Lee.

Keel and Lee said suddenly, droves of police started to roll in.

“Coming with dogs, drones, helicopters. yell coming up like Navy Seals coming for Osama bin Laden or El Chapo,” said Deandre Thompson, whose friend was arrested.

“With their guns out, instantly they said everybody is going to jail,” said Donte Cornelius, who was arrested by police.

“I am waiting for them to release my son,” said Sarah Lee.

Lee waited for hours outside the Oklahoma County Detention Center. She feels that both her sons were unjustly arrested.

“My sons had no vehicles there, they weren’t participating in illegal activities, they were there for a birthday party,” said Sarah Lee, mother.

Lee’s sons were among the 154 people jailed, accused of participating or witnessing illegal racing.

“Officers were there for about 13-14 hours, making several arrests,” said Oklahoma City Police MSgt Dillon Quirk.

Police impounded 60 vehicles—the telltale signs of burnouts and drifting were still visible. Some were arrested on more serious charges—police uncovered guns and drugs in some of the vehicles.

“At almost all these events, there are spinoffs—such as firearms being found, drugs, both of those happened at this event,” said Quirk.

Xiomara, a woman who asked to be identified only by her first name, said after learning of her brother’s arrest, she and her family raced to Oklahoma.

"Me and my parents and siblings were at a family party in Texas. We found out and we drove here at 1 am and got here at 4," she said.

Following an hour-long drive, Xiomara and her family arrived at the Oklahoma County Detention Center only to learn her brother, an undocumented immigrant, may not be released.

“That immigration has a hold on him, and ICE wants to speak to him,” she said.

Police said they were tipped off about Saturday's illegal racing event—and said the building’s owner, who leases building space to multiple tenants, wanted the racing issue addressed.

Raul Anaya, accused of organizing the alleged racing event, was released from jail Monday evening. He told News 9 he organized a family fun event that included food trucks and snow cones. He said the community event was meant to keep teens and young adults engaged in something positive. Instead, with his wife and young children present, Anaya said police treated him like a criminal. Anaya also said several family members who had flown in from California to celebrate his birthday were in attendance when officers surrounded them and pointed guns.

He’s now seeking legal counsel.