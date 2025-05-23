Mustang Police holds press conference on deadly officer-involved shooting

Mustang PD holds a press conference on 2024 fatal officer-involved shooting of Juan Barbosa.

By: Destini Pittman

-

The Mustang Police Department is holding a press conference regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Aug. 22, 2024.

On that date, a Mustang police officer shot and killed a man while responding to a welfare check.

Officers said the man, identified as Juan Barbosa, did not comply with commands and advanced toward the officer during the encounter.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, life-saving measures were performed on Barbosa, but he died at the scene.

The officer was placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting and returned to duty in April.

Chief Mike Wallace identified the officer involved in the shooting as Officer Jazreale Wright. Wright was first CLEET certified as a private security guard in May 202, has been with Mustang PD since January 2023, and became a peace officer in 2023. MPD requested OSBI's help with the investigation immediately.

