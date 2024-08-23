1 Killed In Shooting Involving Mustang Police Officer Identified

A man who was killed in a shooting involving a police officer in Mustang Thursday night has been identified, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

By: News 9

A man who was killed in a shooting involving a police officer in Mustang Thursday night has been identified, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities say that around 7:30 p.m. A Mustang Police officer responded to a welfare check near Mustang Road near Carson Road.

Mustang Police said the man involved in the welfare check was not complying with the officer's commands and advanced toward the officer, and an 'officer-involved shooting occurred'.

OSBI shared on Friday that life-saving measures were performed by officers at the scene, but the suspect, 41-year-old Juan Barbosa, died at the scene.

It is unclear whether or not Barbosa had a weapon or in what way the officer was involved in the shooting.

Mustang Police said the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The family of Barbosa told News 9 Friday morning that the man was suffering a mental health episode and was unarmed.

News 9 has reached out to OSBI to confirm this and any additional information, although OSBI said they are still investigating and can not confirm any information at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.