Family Grieves Man Killed In Mustang Officer-Involved Shooting

A Mustang police officer opened fire on a man during a welfare check Thursday.

The man's family says they called 911 because he was suffering a mental health crisis and needed help.

The family of Juan Barbosa is in disbelief now that he's gone.

His twin sister didn't want to go on camera but did want to talk about what happened to her brother.

“He left dad's house and wandered off and we didn't know where,” said his sister

They say he turned up 20 miles from home, in a neighborhood just off Southwest 89th Street and Mustang Road.

“He wasn't in a good state,” she said.

The family says EMSA and Mustang police responded to him.

“He wouldn't listen he was on his mission, whatever that was, he wanted to keep walking,” she said

A mission to find God, the family said. When they finally found him, they said they called Mustang police again to help — but during the welfare check, police say the officer opened fire, killing the 41-year-old, in front of his mother.

“She just saw her son shot dead in front of her,” she said.

Pedro Barbosa says his brother wasn’t armed, but police did not confirm that and said early in the investigation, that Barbosa was not complying with the officer's commands, and advanced toward the officer before the shooting.

“They failed him, they should have done a better job,” said Pedro. “Instead they failed my brother and now he's gone.

The Mustang Police Department requested the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation to assist in the use of force case, while the family turns to faith.

“He loved Jesus and God,” said Pedro. “At the end of the day, I know my brother's in a better place.

The OSBI is looking into what provoked the deadly use of force.

The Mustang Police Chief says the officer will be placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.