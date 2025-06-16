Witness account paints chilling picture of SW OKC deadly officer-involved shooting

A mental health call to police turned deadly for a southwest Oklahoma City man.

By: Jennifer Pierce

-

A mental health call to police turned deadly on Monday for a southwest Oklahoma City man. Police opened fire on the man when they said he charged at officers armed with a large knife.

Neighbors believed the man died at the scene, but police reported the suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and died shortly after arriving. The man’s name has not been released.

The sound of gunshots filled a neighborhood around 5:30 a.m. near Southwest 15th Street and Portland Avenue.

“It sounded like it hit my window,” said Holly Acuna, a witness. “I think it was a whole round because it was like pop, pop, pop, pop, pop.”

Holly Acuna lives across the street from where the officer-involved shooting scene unfolded. Police were initially called to the area to check on a suicidal man.

“While en route it’s possible this call turned into some sort of domestic disturbance,” said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said a man ran out of his home with a large knife when officers showed up and refused to drop the knife.

“During that confrontation, the officer discharged their firearm,s hitting that subject,” said Littlejohn.

Acuna said she witnessed the man lying on the road and unresponsive.

“Y’all put a whole round in him,” said Acuna. “Who's going to survive a whole round?”

Acuna also heard upset family members yelling at officers.

“Saying, ‘You shot my dad, why did you shoot my dad, I think my dad’s dead,’” said Acuna.

Police said there were several other people in the home at the time of the shooting. Officers taped off the scene for homicide investigators to gather witnesses and evidence.

“Like the whole block was full of cops,” said Acuna.

Police reopened the street six hours after the deadly shooting.

“They came and cleaned that blood up,” said Acuna.

Police officials said four officers have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City for the year. Two have been deadly.



