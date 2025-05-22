Oklahoma Shirt Company sells SGA MVP t-shirt

The Oklahoma Shirt Company releases a t-shirt to celebrate OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being named the 2024-25 NBA MVP

By: Brandon Coons

The Oklahoma Shirt Company is celebrating OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being named the 2024-25 NBA Most Valuable Player with a new t-shirt.

The navy t-shirt says MVP OKC on it with Shai pictured on it.

The t-shirt is $25 and it’s available on the Oklahoma Shirt Company website or the company store located at 26 Northeast 10th Street in Oklahoma City, according to officials at the Oklahoma Shirt Company.

The NBA officially named Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season’s MVP on Thursday.

He beat out Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

