Bodycam footage shows deputies uncovering cockfighting operation

By: Sylvia Corkill

-

Bodycam footage offers a perspective of Logan County deputies as they entered a property and uncovered an illegal cockfighting operation.

Deputies arrested multiple people and seized more than 50 roosters.

Deputy: There’s dead roosters in barrels being burned, some are still alive, there's cages everywhere.

Following up on a tip last week, investigators with the Logan County Sheriff's Office stumbled into uncharted territory

“In my time at the sheriff’s office, I’ve never seen or investigated a cockfighting ring,” said Capt. John Evans, Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

With investigators on scene, multiple people emerged from a barn before disappearing into the woods. Investigators seized 28 vehicles and trailers that were left behind.

“I think a lot of people ran less for the cockfighting, more concerned about their current status in the country,” said Evans.

Evidence throughout the property indicated they had gathered for a cockfight, some bringing their birds to fight as others, who were also arrested, watched. More than 50 roosters---some fighting to their death were found in barrels. Others were left to languish.

The property's owner Maria Dejesus-Flores is accused of organizing the event.

Dejesus-Flores: Can I please have my phone?

Deputy: No, not right now. You are detained. Okay?

Dejesus-Flores: Someone bring me a bottle of water.

“She definitely had the 'I’m in charge' air about her,” said Evans.

For 13 hours, investigators and evidence technicians processed the heartbreaking scene. A deputy is currently caring for the more than 50 roosters that were seized. Because of their aggression, they must be housed individually while the court decides their fate.

The individuals arrested have not been formally charged.

In March, the Oklahoma Senate Public Safety Committee voted against a bill that would have reduced penalties for cockfighting offenses, specifically for first-time offenders. Currently, organizing or having a bird for fighting purposes is a felony crime. Even watching is a misdemeanor.