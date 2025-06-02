Shooting in southeast OKC leaves one dead, woman arrested

Monday, June 2nd 2025, 3:28 pm
A woman is in custody and a man is dead following a shooting in southeast Oklahoma City Friday evening, according to police.
Police say they responded to a call near Southeast 44th Street and Sunnyview Drive, where they found Billy Sorrels dead at the scene.
Investigators say they learned that Elisha Kirby had fired a round from the doorway of her residence, and the bullet entered Sorrell's residence through a wall.
Kirby was arrested on a complaint of murder in the second degree and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center, police say.
