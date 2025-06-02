Shooting in southeast OKC leaves one dead, woman arrested

An Oklahoma City woman was arrested after a deadly shooting near Southeast 44th Street and Sunnyview Drive on Friday.

Monday, June 2nd 2025, 3:28 pm

By: Destini Pittman


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A woman is in custody and a man is dead following a shooting in southeast Oklahoma City Friday evening, according to police.

Police say they responded to a call near Southeast 44th Street and Sunnyview Drive, where they found Billy Sorrels dead at the scene.

Investigators say they learned that Elisha Kirby had fired a round from the doorway of her residence, and the bullet entered Sorrell's residence through a wall.

Kirby was arrested on a complaint of murder in the second degree and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center, police say.
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 2nd, 2025

June 3rd, 2025

June 2nd, 2025

May 30th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 4th, 2025

June 4th, 2025

June 4th, 2025

June 4th, 2025