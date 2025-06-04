Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in SE OKC

Oklahoma City police say a man was killed Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Oklahoma City.

By: Katie Alexander

According to police, a woman was pulled over with a flat tire at SE 129th and S Harrah Road. Police say she called her husband to help with the tire, and he was struck and killed by another driver.

Police say the other driver did stop and is cooperating with police.

OCPD says the woman was not injured.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.