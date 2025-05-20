Oklahoma Shirt Company releases Isaiah Hartenstein T-Shirt with half the proceeds going to metro nonprofit

The Oklahoma Shirt Company is partnering with Isaiah Hartenstein’s Foundation on a new T-shirt.

By: Brandon Coons

The Oklahoma Shirt Company is partnering with Oklahoma City Thunder Center Isaiah Hartenstein’s Foundation to sell a new t-shirt for a good cause.

The black t-shirt features Hartenstein on the front and the Hartenstein Foundation logo on the back. It was created by Isaiah's Dad and released on Monday by the Oklahoma Shirt Company.

Half of the proceeds from the T-shirt will benefit metro nonprofit Positive Tomorrows, according to officials at The Oklahoma Shirt Company.

The nonprofit is the state’s only school and social service agency focused on removing learning barriers and helping families find stable housing.

The shirt is available for $25 on the Oklahoma Shirt Company website or at The Oklahoma Shirt Company Store at 26 Northeast 10th Street in Oklahoma City.