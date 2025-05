Police are looking for a man who stole a car from a northwest Oklahoma City gas station.

By: Aniysa Mapp

The Oklahoma City police Department says a security camera captured the incident earlier this week, with an unknown man entering a car near Northwest 63rd Street and North Western Avenue before driving away.

Police ask that if you know anything about this, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.