NBA Finals Game 7: Mayor Holt shares Thunder message ahead of historic match

By: Victor Pozadas

Mayor Holt shared a heartfelt message to all Thunder fans getting hyped for Game 7 of the NBA Finals happening Sunday night.

Holt retells his Game 6 experience, and sets his expectations for Thunder fans that will be attending the match. With only a day away, Holt marks this historic moment with passion and excitement.

Here is Mayor Holt's message to Thunder fans:

Game 7 of the NBA Finals in OKC is Sunday at 7 p.m. It will be the 20th Game 7 in NBA Finals history. No matter what happens, we know that for the first time in history, an NBA champion will be crowned in Oklahoma City. This is a message for those who will be in the arena. Feel free to share.

In these 2025 playoffs, our Thunder are 10-2 at home and 5-5 on the road. Though only the players touch the basketball, the 18,203 people in the stands have clearly contributed to our team’s playoff success.

I went to Indy Thursday night. They have a great crowd. I can’t fault them. Having said that, our crowd is unquestionably louder.

Our OKC playoff fans have always been solid, but there has been a remarkable progression these last two years. The Thunder have now been in six playoff series since April of 2024, and our fans have taken it to a new level every single round. Our fans take pride in the reputation they are building. Fans no longer come to playoff games merely to be entertained. Fans are coming on a mission. I think when it’s all said and done, observers everywhere are going to say that this has been the loudest home crowd in NBA playoff history.

But now, in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, we have the ultimate task ahead of us. We truly have to take it to a level no one has ever seen before. And we can. On top of what you have already brought to this series as a fan, I have some specific notes for Game 7:

Be at your seat at 6:00 p.m. When the teams come out for their pregame warmups, it needs to be immediately obvious that we fans have taken our game to another level. There will not be any sitting Sunday night. I mean, sure, you can sit during a timeout. But when that ball is in play, you’re on your feet, beginning to end, from the front row to the last row. You’re going to be at your maximum level the entire game. You’re going to chant DE-FENSE in the second quarter as if it were overtime. By the end of the game, you should be as exhausted as the players. Be at your seat when the third quarter starts. Because no one has been leaving during the playoff games, halftime has understandably become a very busy time. I am sympathetic to that, but there is no room for a down moment in this game. We need you back at your seat the moment that the third quarter starts.

Get a good’s night sleep tonight, OKC. Game 7 is here.

Game 7 of the NBA Finals will begin inside Paycom Center at 7 p.m. Sunday night.

