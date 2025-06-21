NBA Finals Game 7: Mayor Holt shares Thunder message ahead of historic match

Saturday, June 21st 2025, 11:24 am
Mayor Holt shared a heartfelt message to all Thunder fans getting hyped for Game 7 of the NBA Finals happening Sunday night.
Holt retells his Game 6 experience, and sets his expectations for Thunder fans that will be attending the match. With only a day away, Holt marks this historic moment with passion and excitement.
Game 7 of the NBA Finals in OKC is Sunday at 7 p.m. It will be the 20th Game 7 in NBA Finals history. No matter what happens, we know that for the first time in history, an NBA champion will be crowned in Oklahoma City. This is a message for those who will be in the arena. Feel free to share.
In these 2025 playoffs, our Thunder are 10-2 at home and 5-5 on the road. Though only the players touch the basketball, the 18,203 people in the stands have clearly contributed to our team’s playoff success.
I went to Indy Thursday night. They have a great crowd. I can’t fault them. Having said that, our crowd is unquestionably louder.
Our OKC playoff fans have always been solid, but there has been a remarkable progression these last two years. The Thunder have now been in six playoff series since April of 2024, and our fans have taken it to a new level every single round. Our fans take pride in the reputation they are building. Fans no longer come to playoff games merely to be entertained. Fans are coming on a mission. I think when it’s all said and done, observers everywhere are going to say that this has been the loudest home crowd in NBA playoff history.
But now, in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, we have the ultimate task ahead of us. We truly have to take it to a level no one has ever seen before. And we can. On top of what you have already brought to this series as a fan, I have some specific notes for Game 7:
Get a good’s night sleep tonight, OKC. Game 7 is here.
-
Game 7 of the NBA Finals will begin inside Paycom Center at 7 p.m. Sunday night.
