FAA issues Temporary Flight Restriction around Paycom Center ahead of Game 7

Saturday, June 21st 2025, 12:07 pm
The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) around the Paycom Center ahead of Game 7 Sunday, June 22.
The airspace will be restricted to people with exemptions and special permissions from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.
The announcement said this restriction will include drones flown in a professional or hobbyist setting.
Sunday's match will surely bring thousands of fans and massive crowds into the area, so the FAA is taking preliminary cautions to ensure the safety of the public with this statement.
Head to the FAA's official website for more details on the TFR and more.
Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder
Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers
June 21st, 2025
June 21st, 2025
June 22nd, 2025