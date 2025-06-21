FAA issues Temporary Flight Restriction around Paycom Center ahead of Game 7

FAA issues Temporary Flight Restriction over Paycom Center for Game 7 on June 22, includes drone activity. Safety measures in place for anticipated crowds.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) around the Paycom Center ahead of Game 7 Sunday, June 22.

The airspace will be restricted to people with exemptions and special permissions from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The announcement said this restriction will include drones flown in a professional or hobbyist setting.

Sunday's match will surely bring thousands of fans and massive crowds into the area, so the FAA is taking preliminary cautions to ensure the safety of the public with this statement.

Head to the FAA's official website for more details on the TFR and more.

NBA Finals Coverage

OKC Thunder NBA Finals

Coaches Corner

Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers

⁠Thunder Player POV

⁠Community Stories



