FAA issues Temporary Flight Restriction around Paycom Center ahead of Game 7

FAA issues Temporary Flight Restriction over Paycom Center for Game 7 on June 22, includes drone activity. Safety measures in place for anticipated crowds.

Saturday, June 21st 2025, 12:07 pm

By: Victor Pozadas


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) around the Paycom Center ahead of Game 7 Sunday, June 22.

The airspace will be restricted to people with exemptions and special permissions from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The announcement said this restriction will include drones flown in a professional or hobbyist setting.

Sunday's match will surely bring thousands of fans and massive crowds into the area, so the FAA is taking preliminary cautions to ensure the safety of the public with this statement.

Head to the FAA's official website for more details on the TFR and more.

NBA Finals Coverage

OKC Thunder NBA Finals 

Coaches Corner 

Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder 

Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers 

Thunder Player POV 

Community Stories 
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 21st, 2025

June 22nd, 2025

June 21st, 2025

June 21st, 2025

Top Headlines

June 22nd, 2025

June 22nd, 2025

June 21st, 2025

June 21st, 2025