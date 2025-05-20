Sooners open SEC Baseball Tournament vs. Kentucky

Toby Rowland has the latest as OU meets Kentucky for the second time in three weeks.

By: Jeremie Poplin

On Wednesday, OSU opens play in the Big 12 Baseball Championship by facing Baylor in Arlington. As for the Sooners, Toby Rowland is in Hoover, Alabama with an SEC preview.

Toby Rowland

Well, the Sooners have arrived here in Hoover, Alabama, their first ever SEC tournament game going to be played tomorrow against Kentucky. It's an interesting matchup because a week and a half ago, the Sooners played Kentucky in Lexington and got swept. Skip Johnson says his team excited to get another shot at the Wildcats.

“We didn't play defense, didn't pitch. We just didn't play good and I think we'll be a totally different team tomorrow versus when we played them two weeks ago.”

Some potential good news for the Sooners injured first baseman Dayton Tockey — looks like there's a pretty good chance he could play here in Hoover. And Dylan Tate, fireballing right-handed pitcher, hasn't played all year. He's healthy and ready to go as well if needed.

Oklahoma trying to get a win in their first ever SEC tournament game around one o'clock here on Tuesday against Kentucky from the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama.





12-seed Oklahoma (33-19, 14-16 SEC) vs 13-seed Kentucky (29-23, 13-17)

Tuesday at 1 p.m. CT in Hoover, Ala.

The game will air on SEC Network

OU enters the tournament with nine ranked wins, including two top-10 non-conference victories, and five SEC series wins. The Sooners are No. 27 in NCAA RPI and No. 17 in Strength of Schedule.

This marks the second meeting between OU and Kentucky in three weeks.