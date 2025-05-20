Thunder fans show their pride ahead of Western Conference finals

Oklahoma City Thunder fans are showing their pride ahead of the Western Conference Finals with events, gear, and free Thunder tattoos.

By: Cameron Joiner, Graham Dowers

-

Excitement is building across Oklahoma City as the Thunder prepare to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. The matchup tips off Tuesday night at 7:30 at the Paycom Center, and Thunder fans are already celebrating.

All around the metro, displays of team pride are easy to spot. Local businesses have painted their windows with Thunder-themed designs, homes are flying team flags, and fans are wearing jerseys and gear in anticipation of the next round.

One downtown tattoo shop has taken fandom to another level. Loud City Inc. offered 200 free Thunder tattoos in honor of the team’s Round 2 win, following up on a similar promotion during the first round. After a line quickly formed outside the shop, the artists added four new designs to meet demand. Some fans, including those new to tattoos, returned for a second round of ink to mark the team’s progress.

The celebration continues Tuesday with “Thunder Up in the Park,” an event designed to keep the fan energy high ahead of the Western Conference Finals. With the Thunder riding the momentum of Sunday’s explosive victory, fans and the city alike are ready to rally behind their team.