Loud City Live is a huge success, despite Thunder’s loss against Pacers

Hundreds, if not thousands, of fans poured into the Paycom Center on Wednesday night for Loud City Live.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

Loud City Live offered a home-court atmosphere while fans watched the Oklahoma City Thunder battle it out with the Indiana Pacers on the big screen.

“They gonna keep their pace, but they can’t keep up the pace with us,” said Thunder fan Ben Williams.

Fans who were unable to get tickets told News 9 they ran out in minutes. Seats inside the arena filled up quickly with fans decked out in Thunder gear.

With appearances by Rumble the Bison, Thunder Girls, O’City Crew, Storm Chasers, and the Thunder Drummers, there was no shortage of entertainment.

Trinity Moroz, whose favorite player is ‘J-Dub,’ was excited for her first Loud City Live experience.

"We're just hanging out with my grandma. It's her first time coming, so we were like, 'Let's go to the Thunder Live'."

Some fans got creative with Thunder body art.

One Thunder superfan opted for something more permanent. He recently got two Thunder tattoos.

None of the fun would have been possible without some key helpers, like Myra Williams, who works in Guest Relations for the Paycom Center.

"We take care of all of our Thunder guests. We just make sure everybody is satisfied. We seat them where they need to be seated and make sure everybody has a great time."

Loud City Live is sold out for game 4.



