Lightning strikes Newcastle, Oklahoma police car: must-see video

A lightning strike hit a Newcastle police car during storms in Oklahoma, prompting officials to warn residents about lightning safety.

By: Graham Dowers

-

A Newcastle police vehicle was struck by lightning just minutes ago as severe storms moved through the area. No injuries were reported, but officials say the incident is a serious reminder of how dangerous lightning can be.

The strike occurred during a round of weather sweeping across central Oklahoma. While the patrol unit was unoccupied at the time of the strike, emergency responders say the situation could have ended differently.

What do I do if my property is damaged by hail in Oklahoma?

“That could’ve been anyone,” authorities said, emphasizing the need for vigilance during thunderstorms.

Officials are urging residents to take precautions as storms continue. If you can hear thunder, you're close enough to be struck by lightning. Safety guidelines include moving indoors immediately, staying away from tall objects like trees or poles, avoiding contact with metal, and unplugging electronic devices until the storm passes.

“Take lightning seriously every time,” local officials added.

Follow the latest May 19 storm updates