"Big, Beautiful Bill": Oklahoma's Role
From budget appropriations to healthcare cuts, discover how Congressman Tom Cole and Oklahoma’s delegation are shaping critical policies in Washington.
Sunday, June 8th 2025, 3:30 pm
Alex Cameron,
Scott Mitchell,
Victor Pozadas
Congressional Budget and Appropriations Process
- Discussion of Congressman Tom Cole’s role in leading appropriations efforts in the House, aiming to pass 12 appropriations bills by the August break.
- The challenge of passing a complete budget by the end of September and the likelihood of needing a continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown.
- Frustration over the lack of detailed budget information from the Trump administration, specifically referencing the release of a "skinny budget" with insufficient details.
The “Big Beautiful Bill” (Budget Reconciliation Package)
- Focus on the major budget reconciliation package, referred to as the “big, beautiful bill,” which contains much of President Trump’s domestic agenda.
- The bill’s passage in the House and its movement to the Senate, with a deadline goal of July 4.
- Debate over the bill’s impact on the deficit, including concerns from deficit hawks and arguments that economic growth from tax cuts will offset revenue losses.
Senate Dynamics and Leadership
- Senator Lankford’s endorsement of the reconciliation bill and his role as a spokesperson for Senate leadership.
- The balancing act faced by Senate leaders, particularly John Thune, in managing differing Republican views on spending cuts and the deficit.
Political Drama and High-Profile Figures
- Coverage of a public dispute between Elon Musk and President Trump, and its influence on the political narrative and legislative negotiations.
- The impact of Musk’s statements on Republican senators’ calls for deeper spending cuts and the broader political drama in Washington.
Healthcare and Social Program Cuts
- Discussion of proposed cuts to Medicaid and concerns about potential loss of healthcare coverage, with conflicting claims about the bill’s effects on the deficit and social programs.
Oklahoma Delegation’s Role
- Emphasis on the significant involvement of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation in shaping tax and appropriations policy, including Kevin Hern, Tom Cole, James Lankford, and Markwayne Mullin.
- Reference to Mullin’s reputation as a bridge between the president, Senate, and House, sometimes called the “Trump whisperer."
Media Coverage Challenges
- Reflections on the complexity of covering simultaneous major legislative efforts, political drama, and the actions of the local congressional delegation in Washington.
