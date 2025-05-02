Flooding threat continues as storms move out of OKC metro

The News 9 Weather Team is tracking storms.

Friday, May 2nd 2025, 5:13 am

By: Destini Pittman


Severe storms are ramping up across western and southwestern Oklahoma Thursday evening, with strong winds and power outages already reported.

News 9 Storm Trackers are tracking conditions.

4:40 a.m.

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Pontotoc County until 5:15 a.m.

4 a.m.

Lacey and Megan are tracking a Tornado Warning for Murray County, which is in effect until 4:45 a.m.

2:30 a.m.

The tornado warning for Cotton County has expired.

2 a.m.

A Flash Flood Warning for Comanche and Tillman County until is in effect until 5:00 a.m. Friday.

1:38 a.m.

A Tornado Warning is issued for Cotton County.

1:10 a.m.

Marty Logan is in Custer City, where heavy rain and low winds is causing low visibility.

Watches and Warnings

  1. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for Watch is issued for Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Custer, Dewey, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Harmon, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita County until 7:00 a.m. Friday.
  2. Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Comanche and Tillman County.
