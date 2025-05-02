Flooding threat continues as storms move out of OKC metro

Friday, May 2nd 2025, 5:13 am
Severe storms are ramping up across western and southwestern Oklahoma Thursday evening, with strong winds and power outages already reported.
News 9 Storm Trackers are tracking conditions.
4:40 a.m.
A Tornado Warning is in effect for Pontotoc County until 5:15 a.m.
4 a.m.
Lacey and Megan are tracking a Tornado Warning for Murray County, which is in effect until 4:45 a.m.
2:30 a.m.
The tornado warning for Cotton County has expired.
2 a.m.
A Flash Flood Warning for Comanche and Tillman County until is in effect until 5:00 a.m. Friday.
1:38 a.m.
A Tornado Warning is issued for Cotton County.
1:10 a.m.
Marty Logan is in Custer City, where heavy rain and low winds is causing low visibility.
