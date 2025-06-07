Tornado touches down near Sweetwater overnight. Jed Castles breaks down the video

Multiple tornadoes were reported across Oklahoma overnight, including one near Sweetwater, as severe storms swept the state Friday into Saturday. Watch storm tracker video

By: Graham Dowers

Severe storms produced several tornadoes across Oklahoma overnight into Saturday, including one captured near Sweetwater in the far western Panhandle.

Storm trackers reported up to five tornadoes between Friday night and early Saturday morning, with the count possibly rising as damage reports and radar data continue to be reviewed. One confirmed tornado developed as a storm system moved south out of the Panhandle.

Video captured near Sweetwater showed the tornado forming and briefly touching down in the dark, illuminated only by lightning.

Jed Castles cautions that spotting nighttime tornadoes is particularly dangerous.

Additional tornado activity may have occurred in eastern Oklahoma during the early morning hours, but officials are still gathering confirmation.

No injuries have been reported so far.

