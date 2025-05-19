LIVE UPDATES: Tracking Monday's severe storms across Oklahoma

Oklahoma tornado watch is in effect for many counties until Monday evening. Live updates and video as News 9 tracks the severe weather risk.

By: Carrie Winchel

News 9 Storm Trackers and Meteorologists are monitoring severe storms as the tornado threat increases through the afternoon on Monday.

Large hail and damaging winds are possible. Strong and fast-moving tornadoes are also possible.

A tornado warning has been issued for Love County until 7 p.m.

A tornado watch is in effect for many central Oklahoma counties until Monday evening.

Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, and Washington Counties are under a tornado watch until 7 p.m. Monday.

6:08 p.m.

Tornado is on the ground south of McAlester

Watch David Payne's latest update at the top of this article.

5:10 p.m.

Viewers have sent in video of the tornado that touched down near Allen earlier today.

5:00 p.m.

High winds, hail, and rising water are causing dangerous driving conditions on I-35 in Oklahoma, as stormchasers warn drivers not to stop under overpasses.

High winds and hail slow I-35 traffic, cause dangerous driver behavior

4:53 p.m.

2,200 customers are without power in the OKC metro area.

4:40 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Pontotoc, Love, Carter, Johnston, Coal, and Atoka counties until 5:30 p.m.

4:18 p.m.

Hank and Patty Brown are tracking a strengthening supercell near Blanchard.

While it has not produced a tornado at this time, the storm is intensifying and moving quickly.

Chief Meteorologist David Payne reports the supercell is traveling at approximately 55 miles per hour.

4:06 p.m.

Southerly winds for the storm south of Blanchard have picked up, according to storm chaser Brandon Pennel. This storm heading into the south metro is a supercell.

4:00 p.m.

Oklahoma residents in Seminole and Sulphur shared photos of large hailstones after severe storms hit the area Sunday.

Oklahoma hail storms: Residents share photos of hailstones around Seminole and Sulphur

3:18 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Carter, Jefferson, and Love counties until 4:15 p.m.

3:05 p.m.

Tornado confirmed to be east of Atwood appears to be weakening. Tornado warning continues for the north and east of Atwood. Residents in Calvin are advised to reach their safe spot.

The tornado has crossed the river toward the community of Crossroads. South and Southwest of Horntown are in the path of the tornado. Seek shelter immediately.

2:50 p.m.

A tornado touched down in Hughes County, east of Allen. Radars are picking up debris.

2:36 p.m.

A storm in Hughes County is intensifying and producing dangerous conditions.

While no storms are currently affecting the Oklahoma City metro, new storm development is expected along the dry line later today.

A tornado has been spotted lowering southeast of Steedman, and is moving northeast.

Residents in Jaydee, Steedman, and Gerty should take shelter immediately, as this storm poses a serious threat.





2:31 p.m.

Two strong storms are currently impacting southern Oklahoma. One of them has prompted a tornado warning in Hughes County.

A developing tornado has been spotted north of Leader, although it has not yet touched down. Residents in or near Gerty and Steedman are strongly urged to take shelter immediately.

Large hail is expected throughout the day, and forecasters warn that tornadoes ranging from EF-1 to EF-4 intensity are possible across the state.

In addition, a classic tornado hook echo is forming near Sulphur, with signs of mid-level rotation, indicating a potential for tornado development.

2:06 p.m.

New storms are developing, and the risk increases later Monday afternoon.

A tornado watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. for much of Oklahoma.

Threats include baseball-sized hail, strong tornadoes, and wind gusts up to 80 miles per hour.

The threat along I-35, including the OKC metro, is expected to be strongest between 3 and 6 p.m.

1:41 p.m.

Storms have weakened Monday afternoon, but another, stronger round is headed for Oklahoma.

Strong and violent tornadoes are possible, News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne said.

Those living along I-35 especially should be sure to stay weather aware as soon as 3 p.m. Monday. These are the storms that could produce strong tornadoes, and the threat includes Oklahoma City.

Several storms in Texas close to the state line are headed for Murray County and surrounding areas Monday afternoon. News 9 Storm Trackers are watching this storm.

1:20 p.m.

Storms that do develop Monday will be storms to watch, though everyone in the state will not necessarily see tornadoes.

Violent and strong tornadoes are possible where storms do become severe in Oklahoma.

The dryline is still west of Oklahoma City. This line will be the trigger for a second, stronger round of storms later Monday afternoon.

Stay weather aware Monday afternoon and evening as storm chances strengthen.

12:48 p.m.

The first wave of severe storms is moving through central Oklahoma now, and the second, stronger wave is expected to move through about 2-3 p.m. Monday.

Storms in the Shawnee, Oklahoma are moving at about 70 miles per hour.

A supercell bringing hail is headed for Pauls Valley, Oklahoma.

The tornado threat is set to increase as the day continues.

12:35 p.m.

