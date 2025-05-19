What do I do if my property is damaged by hail in Oklahoma?

With Oklahoma’s spring storms often bringing damaging hail, residents may find themselves facing sudden repairs to their vehicles and homes. Knowing what to do next can make all the difference in getting help quickly and avoiding common pitfalls.

By: Bella Roddy

What should I do first after a hailstorm?

After ensuring you and your family are safe, carefully inspect your property. For vehicles, check for dents, cracked windshields, or broken windows. Homeowners should look at roofs, gutters, siding, and windows for damage.

Take detailed photos of all visible damage — these will be crucial when filing insurance claims.

How do I file an insurance claim?

Contact your insurance provider as soon as possible. According to the Oklahoma Insurance Department, most standard homeowners policies cover hail damage, though coverage specifics and deductibles vary. For cars, hail damage is generally covered under comprehensive auto insurance policies.

Review your coverage and ask your agent to walk you through the process. If you're unsure, the Oklahoma Insurance Department offers free consumer resources at oid.ok.gov.

How can I prevent more damage?

Preventing further damage can help your claim and protect your property. Cover broken windows or holes in the roof with tarps or boards. Don’t drive vehicles with broken windshields or windows.

Keep receipts for any temporary repairs. According to AAA Oklahoma, these expenses may be reimbursed through your policy.

What should I know about choosing a contractor?

Be on alert for fraudulent contractors, especially those who show up uninvited after a storm. The Oklahoma Insurance Department recommends checking credentials, reading reviews, and getting written estimates from multiple companies.

Never pay the full amount upfront. A reputable contractor will never pressure you or demand cash immediately.

Are there resources available to help?

Yes. The Oklahoma Insurance Department provides consumer guides on storm damage and disaster preparedness. Even if you don’t file a claim, they say that reporting damage can help state agencies understand the scope of the storm’s impact.

AAA Oklahoma also offers weather preparedness tips and encourages drivers to inspect their policies annually to ensure adequate protection from hail events.

How can I protect my property from future hailstorms?

Professionals say that you may consider impact-resistant shingles when replacing a roof, and to keep trees trimmed to avoid damage from falling limbs. For vehicles, covered parking or a hail car cover can reduce the risk of future damage.

AAA’s hail preparedness guide recommends keeping a weather emergency kit in your vehicle and being aware of local storm forecasts during peak season.

Who can I contact for help?

For questions about your coverage or to report insurance fraud, contact the Oklahoma Insurance Department at 800-522-0071 or visit www.oid.ok.gov. For additional preparedness tips, visit AAA Oklahoma’s insurance resource page.