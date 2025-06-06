WATCH: Heavy winds damage trees, cars, and homes in Garvin County, Oklahoma

Thursday, June 5th 2025, 7:33 pm
Strong storms moved through central Oklahoma Thursday afternoon, leaving behind wind damage in Garvin County near Lindsay and Maysville.
News 9 Storm Tracker Jeromy Carter captured video of flooded roads, damaged trees, and dented cars Thursday evening.
This video at the top of this article from near Maysville shows damage done to trees in a flooded yard with a smashed car.
This video shows siding torn off a home in the same area.
