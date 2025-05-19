Jalen Williams fined $25K after Game 7 victory over Denver. Here's why

Oklahoma City Thunder's Jalen Williams receives a $25,000 fine from the NBA over inappropriate attire in media session following series win over Denver Nuggets.

By: Carrie Winchel, Jeremie Poplin

-

Oklahoma City Thunder's Jalen Williams has been fined $25,000 by the National Basketball Association because of choice of clothing during the media session that happened after the Thunder's series-winning victory over the Denver Nuggets Sunday.

The NBA said Williams' clothing displayed "profane language."

"Oklahoma City Thunder guard-forward Jalen Williams has been fined $25,000 for wearing clothing with profane language in his postgame media session, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. Williams' actions took place after the Thunder's 125-93 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of their conference semifinals playoff series on May 18 at Paycom Center."





The press conference began with Williams wearing a white T-shirt that said, “(Expletive) Art, Let’s Dance.” Several moments into the session, JDub put on a black jacket to cover the shirt.

The Oklahoma City Thunder open the Western Conference Finals Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Paycom Center.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Latest

Thunder vs. Timberwolves regular season matchup recap, stats, playoff ratings

Thunder vs Nuggets OKC victory: Steve checks in from courtside

Dean Blevins: OKC crushes Nuggets; are they the next NBA champions?