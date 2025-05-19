Jalen Williams fined $25K after Game 7 victory over Denver. Here's why

Monday, May 19th 2025, 4:53 pm
Oklahoma City Thunder's Jalen Williams has been fined $25,000 by the National Basketball Association because of choice of clothing during the media session that happened after the Thunder's series-winning victory over the Denver Nuggets Sunday.
The NBA said Williams' clothing displayed "profane language."
"Oklahoma City Thunder guard-forward Jalen Williams has been fined $25,000 for wearing clothing with profane language in his postgame media session, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. Williams' actions took place after the Thunder's 125-93 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of their conference semifinals playoff series on May 18 at Paycom Center."
The press conference began with Williams wearing a white T-shirt that said, “(Expletive) Art, Let’s Dance.” Several moments into the session, JDub put on a black jacket to cover the shirt.
The Oklahoma City Thunder open the Western Conference Finals Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Paycom Center.
