Minnesota shootings: Gov. Stitt, NGA Chair condemn political violence

The National Governors Association condemned the political shootings that killed Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and injured Sen. John Hoffman, calling the attacks a threat to democracy.

By: Graham Dowers

The National Governors Association (NGA) issued a public statement Saturday condemning the politically motivated shootings that killed Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and wounded State Sen. John Hoffman and their spouses.

What we know now:

Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed overnight. Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot and wounded overnight. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz calls the shootings a "politically motivated" attack. A manhunt is currently underway for the suspect or suspects, who authorities say could be impersonating police officers.

In a joint message, NGA Chair and Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Vice Chair and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt expressed condolences and called for unity against political violence.

“We are deeply saddened by the targeted political shootings that took place in Minnesota,” the governors said. “Our hearts go out to the families of the victims, and the people of Minnesota.”

Hortman and her husband were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home early Saturday morning. Hoffman and his wife were wounded in a separate but similar shooting at their residence in Champlin. Investigators have called the incidents coordinated acts of political violence and are conducting a statewide manhunt for a suspect believed to be impersonating law enforcement.

The NGA leaders emphasized that the attacks strike at the core of American values.

“These attacks are not just assaults on individuals, they are attacks on our communities and the very foundation of our democracy,” the statement read. “Public servants should never fear for their lives for serving our communities.”

Polis and Stitt urged swift action by authorities and called on Americans to reject hatred and extremism.

“We stand united in urging federal, state, and local officials to swiftly investigate and bring those responsible to justice,” the governors said. “Now more than ever, we must come together as one nation to ensure that our public square remains a place of debate, not danger.”

Federal agencies are assisting Minnesota authorities in the ongoing investigation.