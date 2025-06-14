Minnesota shootings: Oklahoma lawmakers condemn political violence

Oklahoma lawmakers condemn Minnesota shooting of Rep. Hortman and Sen. Hoffman as politically motivated attack

By: Graham Dowers

Legislative leaders across the political spectrum in Oklahoma are speaking out in condemnation after a deadly shooting in Minnesota claimed the lives of State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, and left State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife injured.

What we know now:

Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed overnight. Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot and wounded overnight. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz calls the shootings a "politically motivated" attack. A manhunt is currently underway for the suspect or suspects, who authorities say could be impersonating police officers.

Authorities have confirmed the overnight attacks were politically motivated. In response, members of Oklahoma's legislative leadership offered statements expressing grief, solidarity, and a firm rejection of violence in political life.

Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, called the attack an assault on fundamental democratic values.

“This horrific act is not just an attack on these public servants and their families, it is an attack on every American who believes in the rule of law, the peaceful exchange of ideas and the importance of civic duty,” Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton said. “We can disagree strongly on policy and still hold space for one another’s humanity. Violence is not and will never be an acceptable response to political differences. Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senator John Hoffman have dedicated their lives to serving the people of Minnesota. This violent, senseless act is absolutely heartbreaking. I pray for their families and loved ones during this time. The Oklahoma House and Senate stand united in unequivocal condemnation of violence, no matter the source or circumstance.”

House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, emphasized the broader threat that political violence poses to democracy and personal safety.

“Political violence is a threat to our democracy and to the very foundation of civil society,” Speaker Kyle Hilbert said. “There is no place in our nation for violence of any kind, let alone politically motivated attacks on those who serve in public office and their families. As a husband and the father of young children, the idea of someone coming into my home because we may disagree politically is terrifying and heartbreaking. We pray for Speaker Hortman, Senator Hoffman, and their families and for strength in the difficult days ahead. Oklahoma stands in solidarity with the Minnesota Legislature and renews its call for decency, civility and the peaceful resolution of our differences.”

Senate Minority Leader Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, reflected on her personal connection to Speaker Hortman.

"My heart is broken for the elected officials and their loved ones that were assassinated or injured this morning,” Kirt said. “This is a shocking assault on democracy throughout our nation. I personally knew Speaker Melissa Hortman — she was an outstanding public servant and extremely kind. Violence of this nature has no place in our country and we should have no tolerance of it. I stand together with my colleagues to condemn this horrific crime, pray for the families of those killed and wounded, and look to law enforcement to bring the assailant to justice."

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, also shared a personal memory and emphasized the national significance of the tragedy.

“I am heartbroken to lose my friend and colleague Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband to an act of senseless, political violence,” Munson said. “Melissa and I served on the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee Board of Directors together. Minnesota has lost an amazing leader and her husband to a horrid act. I am praying for their families as they navigate this incredible loss, and I am praying for recovery for Sen. John Hoffman and his wife. Political violence is an attack on democracy and the principles of freedom this country was built upon. Oklahomans join Minnesota in mourning this devastating loss and standing firm against political violence in any form.”

Investigators say a suspect impersonating law enforcement gained access to both lawmakers' homes in Brooklyn Park and Champlin, Minnesota. A statewide manhunt remains underway.

This is a developing story.

