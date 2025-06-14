Minnesota Shooting Suspect: Manifesto found in vehicle at murdered lawmakers' home, police say

Breaking: 'Impersonating police officer' targeted lawmakers in Minnesota shootings. Updates on the unfolding manhunt and how authorities found a manifesto left by the suspect.

By: Carrie Winchel

Authorities have identified the suspect in the shootings of Minnesota lawmakers Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman as 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter. He was last seen Saturday morning in surveillance video captured by a Minneapolis business. Authorities have since canceled a shelter-in-place order for a three-mile radius around Brooklyn Park's Edinburgh Golf Course.

Previous Story:

Hundreds of law enforcement officers are searching for a suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and in the shooting of Minnesota lawmaker John Hoffman early Saturday morning.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called the shootings a "politically motivated attack," and at a news conference Saturday, the Brooklyn Park Police Chief revealed new details about the investigation, including that investigators found a manifesto in the car the suspect was driving.

What we know now:

Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed overnight. Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot and wounded overnight. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz calls the shootings a "politically motivated" attack. A manhunt is currently underway for the suspect or suspects, who authorities say could be impersonating police officers.

How did law enforcement know to go to Melissa Hortman's home?

Bruley said his department assisted the Champlin Police Department, and an "intuitive sergeant" decided to check on Rep. Melissa Hortman's home in Brooklyn Park to be proactive.

That officer and his partner noticed a police vehicle in the driveway of Hortman's home with emergency lights on, and what appeared to be a police officer at the door, leaving the house.

When officers confronted the person, the person dressed as an officer, "immediately fired upon the officers, who exchanged gunfire," Bruley said.

The suspect ran back into the home after that.

Is the suspect in the Minnesota shootings a real police officer?

Chief Bruley said the suspect is not a real police officer.

"This is someone that clearly had been impersonating a police officer, again using the trust of this badge and this uniform to manipulate their way into the home," Bruley said.

What kind of vehicle was the Minnesota shooting suspect driving, and how were they dressed?

Bruley said the suspect was driving what looked exactly like an SUV squad car, equipped with emergency lights.

They were also wearing a vest, badge, and taser.

"No question if they were in this room, you would think they were a police officer," Bruley said.

What are authorities doing to catch the Minnesota shooting suspect?

Bruley said thousands of people are sheltered in place in Brooklyn Park, and "hundreds and hundreds" of police officers and SWAT team members are searching the area. Authorities believe the suspect ran out of the back of Hortman's house after Brooklyn Park officers confronted him.

Bruley said authorities have the suspect's car, so he is on foot. He warned people in Brooklyn Park to call 911 if a police officer comes to their door as they shelter in place to confirm it is, in fact, an officer.

Officers have questioned several people, but no one is in custody now.

Bruley said authorities have people of interest who they are looking for, but did not reveal any additional information about who that person is.

Was there a manifesto at the scene of Hortman's death?

"When we did a search of the vehicle, there was a manifesto that identified many lawmakers and other officials," Bruley said. "We immediately made alerts to the state, who took action on alerting them and providing security where necessary."

Drew Evans, Superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said it's too early to tell if Hortman and Hoffman were on the list of people who the shooter was targeting.