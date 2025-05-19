Thunder vs Nuggets OKC victory: Steve checks in from courtside

Sunday, May 18th 2025, 7:35 pm
Oklahoma City Thunder advance in the NBA playoffs after a victory over the Denver Nuggets Sunday afternoon at Paycom Center.
News 9 Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee made time to join Griffin Media's Jeremie Poplin from courtside right after the game to give his initial thoughts after the back-and-forth series between the Nuggets and the Thunder...a series Steve noted seemed to stretch on and on.
CHECK IT OUT: Photo Gallery: Thunder Up in the Park Game 7
Steve and Jeremie break down key performances from J-Dub and Alex Caruso as the Thunder once again show their strength on defense.
Watch the video below for Steve's full analysis of what went right for the Thunder at Sunday's game, how Loud City lived up to its name, and what's ahead as OKC heads to the WCF toward their next challenge: the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 7:30 in Oklahoma City.
Jeremie Poplin has been a trusted and familiar voice in Tulsa sports media for nearly 25 years. Jeremie serves as a sports producer and digital sports liaison for News On 6 while entering his 12th season as the radio sideline reporter and analyst for Tulsa football on Golden Hurricane Sports Properties.
