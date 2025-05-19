Arnett school building damaged by Sunday tornado

Monday, May 19th 2025, 8:26 am
In the wake of multiple tornadoes that touched down Sunday afternoon in Ellis County, local residents are working to repair any damage caused by the storms.
A News 9 viewer shared video of one of the tornadoes, which even caused damage to an Arnett Public Schools campus.
WATCH: Tornadoes near Arnett, Oklahoma: WATCH video from Val & Amy Castor
Arnett Public Schools had its last day of school on Thursday, so classes will not be affected.
The district has not released any information.
