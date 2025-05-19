Arnett school building damaged by Sunday tornado

An Arnett school building is one of many structures that received damage from tornadoes Sunday afternoon in Ellis County.

Monday, May 19th 2025, 8:26 am

By: Christian Hans


ARNETT, Okla. -

In the wake of multiple tornadoes that touched down Sunday afternoon in Ellis County, local residents are working to repair any damage caused by the storms.

A News 9 viewer shared video of one of the tornadoes, which even caused damage to an Arnett Public Schools campus.

Arnett Public Schools had its last day of school on Thursday, so classes will not be affected.

The district has not released any information.

