Tornadoes near Arnett, Oklahoma: WATCH video from Val & Amy Castor

A tornado was spotted near Arnett, Oklahoma Sunday afternoon at about 5:20 p.m. News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor captured footage of the small tornado as dust spun up in Ellis County.

By: Carrie Winchel

LATEST: EF-2 tornado in Ellis County, Oklahoma caught on camera. WATCH exclusive News 9 video

At 5:48 p.m. Val and Amy Castor captured footage of a cone, just the latest tornado southwest of Arnett. Debria was captured on camera as the tornado blew through the frame.

News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne said this tornado had multiple vortices.

At 5:40 p.m. Val and Amy Castor captured video of a massive wall cloud near Arnett in Ellis County, Oklahoma.

Previous story:

Val and Amy captured footage of multiple tornadoes near Arnett. Oklahoma around 5:30 p.m.

Castor later spotted another tornado southwest of Arnett.

Ellis and Roger Mills County are under a tornado warning until 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

