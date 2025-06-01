Skybridge demolition to begin June 9 as part of new OKC arena project

Crews set to begin demolition of the former Myriad Convention Center and skybridge in downtown OKC to make way for the new arena.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Crews will begin dismantling the glass and steel skybridge that connects the former convention center to the Wyndham Grand Hotel starting June 9, as part of preparations for Oklahoma City’s new arena development.

WATCH: Myriad Convention Center Demolition Live Stream

The 145-foot-long pedestrian bridge will be removed in two sections, with demolition of both the bridge and the adjacent north wall of the former convention center expected to run through June 13. The project is part of the city’s $900 million arena development, approved by voters in 2023.

Traffic and transit changes

During demolition, Sheridan Avenue will be reduced to one westbound lane between Robinson Avenue and the Century Center Parking Garage. East of the garage, Sheridan will be closed entirely to South E.K. Gaylord Boulevard. Detour signage will help direct drivers around the closures.

The OKC Streetcar will temporarily shut down its service from June 9 to June 13. To keep downtown accessible, EMBARK will operate a dedicated shuttle bus along a modified Downtown Loop route from 6 a.m. to midnight. Buses will run every 25 minutes, and passengers can board at any streetcar platform except for the Century Center stop, which will be closed during the work.

Streetcar fare will still apply and can be paid via vending machines or the Token Transit app. Riders are advised to allow extra time, as real-time tracking will not be available. For help navigating the shuttle, EMBARK Customer Service is available weekdays at 405-235-RIDE (7433).

Arena project background

Demolition of the former convention center is expected to continue through late 2025. Opened in 1972 as the Myriad Convention Center, the building later operated as the Cox Convention Center and, most recently, Prairie Surf Studios. It hosted thousands of events over its five decades of service.

The new arena, approved by 71% of voters in December 2023, will be funded by a one-cent sales tax starting after MAPS 4 ends, alongside $70 million in MAPS 4 funds and $50 million from the Oklahoma City Thunder ownership group. Construction will target a 2028 completion, with the Thunder committed to a 25-year lease starting when the facility opens.



