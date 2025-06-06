Gov. Stitt announces new initiative to enhance event safety across Oklahoma

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a new initiative, "Secure Oklahoma Now," that will work to keep those attending events such as the Women's College World Series and NBA Finals safe.

By: Christian Hans

-

With major events drawing large crowds to Oklahoma City, safety is at the top of city and state leaders' minds to keep crowds of visitors and those here at home safe.

The Women's College World Series and the NBA Finals are both going on, and to make sure the State of Oklahoma is prepared, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced new safety guidelines as part of the "Secure Oklahoma Now" initiative.

The safety plan will help local leaders and law enforcement connect with state resources in the event of a potential threat.

"I just want to make sure that Oklahoma where as well as well prepared as we can to address any of these threats

Tim Tipton // Public Safety Commissioner

WE'RE SAYING NOT ON OUR WATCH ITS NOT GONNA HAPPEN HERE.”

The safety plan considers factors such as crowd size, venue type, criminal intelligence and threat assessment.