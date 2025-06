Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is urging Congress to pass a law allowing Oklahoma and other states to develop prevention campaigns to combat youth drug abuse.

By: Christian Hans

Drummond says the proposed law would allow Oklahoma to develop state-specific prevention campaigns to help stop addiction and save lives.

The act would also help fund outreach programs.

Drummond is joined by attorneys general from 38 other states in supporting the bill.