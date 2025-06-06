Storm damage reported across Logan County

Fallen trees and power outages are impacting Logan County residents after severe storms moved through the area Friday morning.

By: Christian Hans, Kylee Dedmon

Residents in Logan County are waking up to damage across their communities after severe storms swept through the area Friday morning.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office says some damage has been reported across the county, but a large number of trees and power lines have been downed due to high winds.

Along Sooner Road between Lakewood Drive and Seward Road in Guthrie, multiple downed power lines are blocking the roadway while crews work to repair them.

Additionally, 1,800 people in Logan County have reported a power outage.

OG&E crews have been sent around the county to help repair damage and restore power to affected residents.

Across the state, an estimated 21,696 people have reported a power outage.

OG&E says 9,966 customers have reported an outage, while OAEC reports 9,466.

PSO also reports an added 2,264 outages.