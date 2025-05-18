EF-2 tornado in Ellis County, Oklahoma caught on camera. WATCH exclusive News 9 video

Ellis County experiences multiple tornadoes, including an EF-2. Watch our exclusive footage here and stay safe with our News 9 Weather App.

By: Carrie Winchel

-

News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne says an EF-2 tornado has done damage southwest of Arnett.

Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor captured the large tornado doing damage on the ground, scattering debris and dust.

Tornadoes near Arnett, Oklahoma: WATCH video from Val & Amy Castor

Val and Amy also captured the end of the tornado's destruction as it seemed to disappear right before our eyes.

A strong debris cloud was lofted into the air, however, as the "drill bit tornado" dug across the northwest part of the state.

Watch our exclusive coverage in the video player below.

This was one of at least 5 tornadoes captured in Ellis County Sunday evening.

