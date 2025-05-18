DUI arrest near I-44 and SW 25th causes traffic delays in Oklahoma City

One person is in custody following a law enforcement incident near Interstate 44 and Southwest 25th Street on Saturday, according to police.

By: Graham Dowers

One person is in custody following a brief police pursuit that began as a welfare check near Interstate 44 and Southwest 25th Street on Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a stalled vehicle in the roadway. Police say that when they arrived, they found a driver asleep inside the vehicle. Officers say they attempted to wake the individual by knocking on the window. Upon waking, authorities say the driver drove off, prompting officers to initiate a tactical vehicle intervention (TVI) to safely end the incident.

Police say the maneuver was successful, and the driver was taken into custody. Authorities confirmed that this is being treated as a DUI arrest.

Although a TVI was performed, police said they are not classifying the event as a pursuit. No injuries were reported by authorities, and no one required medical transport from the scene.

The incident caused traffic delays in the area as law enforcement secured the scene and cleared the vehicle.