2025 NBA Finals Game 2: Thunder vs. Pacers odds, game times, dates, TV coverage

Can the OKC Thunder bounce back after a last-second loss?

Saturday, June 7th 2025, 9:33 pm

By: Jeremie Poplin


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue their finals run Sunday night at home in OKC, after a last-second loss to the Indiana Pacers in game 1.

News 9 and News On 6 will once again bring you extensive coverage of Sunday night's game on our digital and social media! Below is everything you need to know for game 2.

NBA Finals Game 1 by the numbers

Full Injury Report:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Topic, Nikola Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery

Indiana Pacers

Jackson, Isaiah Out Injury/Illness - Right Achilles Tendon; Tear

Walker, Jarace Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain

2025 NBA Finals schedule, dates

Game 2: Sunday, June 8 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 7 p.m. ABC

Game 3: Wednesday, June 11 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 7:30 p.m. ABC

Game 4: Friday, June 13 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 7:30 p.m. ABC 

*Game 5: Monday, June 16 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 7:30 p.m. ABC 

*Game 6: Thursday, June 19 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 7:30 p.m. ABC 

*Game 7: Sunday, June 22 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 7 p.m. ABC

Game 1 Recap

Tyrese Haliburton and the resilient Indiana Pacers pulled off yet another dramatic comeback, erasing a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit and taking their only lead on Haliburton’s jumper with 0.3 seconds left to stun the Thunder 111-110 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Despite 25 turnovers and a 38-point night from MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Indiana delivered the largest fourth-quarter Finals comeback since 2011 their latest in a string of improbable playoff finishes.

Head coach Rick Carlisle, who led Dallas to a similar Finals rally 13 years ago, emptied his bench early in the fourth, sparking a 15-4 run that turned the game. Haliburton, now 4-for-4 on clutch game-winners this postseason, once again delivered in the final seconds as Indiana handed OKC just its second home loss when leading by 15 or more.

Game Info

June 8, 2025, 7:00

Paycom Center, OKC

Watch: ABC

Odds

The Thunder are listed as 11-point favorites via FanDuel

NBA Finals 2025 coverage

OKC Thunder NBA Finals 

Coaches Corner 

Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder 

Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers 

Thunder Player POV 

Community Stories 
Jeremie Poplin
Jeremie Poplin

Jeremie Poplin has been a trusted and familiar voice in Tulsa sports media for nearly 25 years. Jeremie serves as a sports producer and digital sports liaison for News On 6 while entering his 12th season as the radio sideline reporter and analyst for Tulsa football on Golden Hurricane Sports Properties.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 7th, 2025

June 9th, 2025

June 8th, 2025

June 8th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 9th, 2025

June 9th, 2025

June 9th, 2025

June 8th, 2025