2025 NBA Finals Game 2: Thunder vs. Pacers odds, game times, dates, TV coverage

Can the OKC Thunder bounce back after a last-second loss?

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue their finals run Sunday night at home in OKC, after a last-second loss to the Indiana Pacers in game 1.

NBA Finals Game 1 by the numbers

Full Injury Report:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Topic, Nikola Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery

Indiana Pacers

Jackson, Isaiah Out Injury/Illness - Right Achilles Tendon; Tear

Walker, Jarace Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain

2025 NBA Finals schedule, dates

Game 2: Sunday, June 8 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 7 p.m. ABC

Game 3: Wednesday, June 11 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 7:30 p.m. ABC

Game 4: Friday, June 13 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 7:30 p.m. ABC

*Game 5: Monday, June 16 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 7:30 p.m. ABC

*Game 6: Thursday, June 19 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 7:30 p.m. ABC

*Game 7: Sunday, June 22 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 7 p.m. ABC

Game 1 Recap

Tyrese Haliburton and the resilient Indiana Pacers pulled off yet another dramatic comeback, erasing a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit and taking their only lead on Haliburton’s jumper with 0.3 seconds left to stun the Thunder 111-110 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Despite 25 turnovers and a 38-point night from MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Indiana delivered the largest fourth-quarter Finals comeback since 2011 their latest in a string of improbable playoff finishes.

Head coach Rick Carlisle, who led Dallas to a similar Finals rally 13 years ago, emptied his bench early in the fourth, sparking a 15-4 run that turned the game. Haliburton, now 4-for-4 on clutch game-winners this postseason, once again delivered in the final seconds as Indiana handed OKC just its second home loss when leading by 15 or more.

Game Info

June 8, 2025, 7:00

Paycom Center, OKC

Watch: ABC

Odds

The Thunder are listed as 11-point favorites via FanDuel

