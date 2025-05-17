Goodwill's Mobile Mission Monday unites 30+ nonprofits to serve Oklahomans

More than 30 nonprofits are teaming up with Goodwill Central Oklahoma for Mobile Mission Monday on May 19, offering free food, housing, job training, and essential services in one convenient OKC location.

By: Graham Dowers

In a show of collaboration, more than 30 nonprofits are joining forces with Goodwill Central Oklahoma for Mobile Mission Monday, which will be a one-stop event designed to meet a wide range of community needs in a single location. From food and housing support to job training and public safety resources, the event brings together organizations like the Homeless Alliance, Palomar, and the Regional Food Bank to make it easier for Oklahomans to access essential services.

To explain what this unique event is all about, we sat down with Melissa Richey, Vice President of Community Engagement at Goodwill Industries of Oklahoma, to discuss how the event came together, what services will be available, and how it aims to make a lasting impact.

Q: What is Mobile Mission Monday?

Richey: At Goodwill Central Oklahoma, we're more than a store. We provide services and training for people who need employment. And part of that, we have noticed that people need multiple services and programs that we don't provide. What we do really well is to help people find that employment track. But others do... having a home, transportation, food. And so what we recognize is that if we're going to change the world, we've got to do it as a team. And how can we partner with these other nonprofits to make that happen.

Q: Can you tell us about the other nonprofits that will be there?

Richey: More than 30 nonprofits have teamed with us, which is exciting. It really shows the need that we have here in Oklahoma and the need to want to help. So anywhere from the Homeless Alliance to Palomar, to the Regional Food Bank. We even had the Oklahoma City Fire Department coming out to provide resources to Oklahomans. So it's really been impactful to see these nonprofits want to come together.

And what we've seen is that the need is so great here in Oklahoma. We know where we have to help people. And so other nonprofits want to come to us and work with us. We also have the help from the Bank of Oklahoma for the funding of this event. So we're really grateful that they want to come together and help Oklahomans

Mobile Mission Monday will take place Monday, May 19th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Carter parking lot at 470 Kings of Leon Lane in Oklahoma City.