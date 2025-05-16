The McKedys play it live and free over at Arcadia Round Barn this weekend

Experience live music at the iconic Arcadia Round Barn with the McKedys at the Round Barn Rendezvous. Join us on Sunday, May 18—admission is free.

Friday, May 16th 2025, 10:04 am

By: Addie Crawford, Victor Pozadas


ARCADIA, Okla. -

In today's Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, Reporter Addie Crawford heads to Arcadia Round Barn for a grand old time with the McKedys as they play their monthly open jam: The Round Barn Rendezvous.

A staple of Route 66, the Arcadia Round Barn is a place with a long history and thousands of performances under it's roof.

"This is a internationally known Route 66 icon," Round Barn spokesperson Joe said. "We're in every guidebook, and we average about 4 to 5 thousand tourists a month during the busy season."

The building was renovated through community efforts back in the 80s, when the venue fell into horrible disrepair.

"The locals got together, they put together a crew and it was all grass roots," Joe said. "it was all hammers and nails, and they restored this barn themselves, by hand."

The Round Barn stands strong to this day, and will host the McKedys for one of the many free shows the venue has hosted in its time.

"We're upholding a long-standing tradition at the Round Barn," Joe said. "When they built this barn, the locals chipped in extra money so they could put an oak floor so they could have dances up here."

The McKedys show will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 18 at Arcadia Round Barn. Admission is free, but make sure and bring a lawn chair or grab a picnic table while you're there.

Head to the venue's official site for more information on the event.
Addie Crawford
Addie Crawford

Award-winning journalist Addie Crawford joined News 9 full-time in January 2023. While reporting on weekday mornings, Addie shares positive and fun stories in the community on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 16th, 2025

May 15th, 2025

May 15th, 2025

May 13th, 2025

Top Headlines

May 16th, 2025

May 16th, 2025

May 16th, 2025

May 16th, 2025