Midwest City gears up for 3rd annual Juneteenth celebration

Midwest City will host its third annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, featuring free, family-friendly festivities that focus on community, culture, and local vendors.

Tuesday, June 10th 2025, 1:23 pm

By: Anna Denison


MIDWEST CITY, Okla -

Midwest City is set to host its third annual Juneteenth celebration this weekend, continuing a growing tradition focused on family, community, and cultural pride.

Organizers say the event will offer a wide variety of activities, including pony and horse rides, carnival attractions, live music, and numerous local vendors. Described as a mini fair, the celebration aims to bring together residents of all ages for a day of fun and fellowship.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and is free to attend. While admission is free, food and vendor items will be available for purchase to support local businesses.

Organizers encourage attendees to bring lawn chairs, canopies, and to enjoy the family-friendly environment. Safety and inclusiveness are a priority, with a welcoming atmosphere designed to bring neighbors together and strengthen community ties.

The Juneteenth celebration began as a local idea and has grown into a much-anticipated annual event in Midwest City. This year’s theme, “building community,” highlights the event’s mission to foster connection and togetherness among residents.
Anna Denison
Anna Denison

Anna is the Lead Digital Producer at News 9 and has been creating and managing social media content and online articles for the newsroom since October of 2024. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 10th, 2025

June 9th, 2025

June 6th, 2025

June 5th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 11th, 2025

June 11th, 2025

June 11th, 2025

June 11th, 2025