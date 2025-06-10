Midwest City gears up for 3rd annual Juneteenth celebration

Midwest City will host its third annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, featuring free, family-friendly festivities that focus on community, culture, and local vendors.

By: Anna Denison

-

Midwest City is set to host its third annual Juneteenth celebration this weekend, continuing a growing tradition focused on family, community, and cultural pride.

Organizers say the event will offer a wide variety of activities, including pony and horse rides, carnival attractions, live music, and numerous local vendors. Described as a mini fair, the celebration aims to bring together residents of all ages for a day of fun and fellowship.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and is free to attend. While admission is free, food and vendor items will be available for purchase to support local businesses.

Organizers encourage attendees to bring lawn chairs, canopies, and to enjoy the family-friendly environment. Safety and inclusiveness are a priority, with a welcoming atmosphere designed to bring neighbors together and strengthen community ties.

The Juneteenth celebration began as a local idea and has grown into a much-anticipated annual event in Midwest City. This year’s theme, “building community,” highlights the event’s mission to foster connection and togetherness among residents.