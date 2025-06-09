Ansel Adams exhibit opens at OKC Museum of Art with full photo collection

The Oklahoma City Museum of Art is hosting a rare full exhibition of Ansel Adams’ work, featuring 124 photographs and personal archival materials on display through September 28.

By: Addie Crawford, Graham Dowers

The Oklahoma City Museum of Art is now home to a rare exhibition of one of America’s most iconic photographers. For the first time, the full collection of Ansel Adams’ “Masterworks” is on display, featuring 124 of his most celebrated photographs along with a wide range of archival materials.

The exhibition offers a complete view of Adams’ artistic journey from his first experiments in photography as a 14-year-old in Yosemite National Park to his decades-long career capturing the American West. Museum visitors can expect to see not just famous prints, but also personal items that highlight Adams’ evolution as an artist and individual.

Curated by Rebecca Senf, the exhibition includes book drafts, personal snapshots, and objects from Adams’ own collection. The additional materials help frame his photographs within the broader context of his life, including his lifelong commitment to conservation.

“This exhibition starts with the work that he began making as a child when he was just 14 years old in Yosemite Park and shows how he developed as he was learning how to make photographs and evolved into the signature style that everybody knows,” Senf said.

Senf also says that the show provides insights into the lesser-known aspects of Adams’ work, including his time with the Department of the Interior and his early mountaineering experiences.

In addition to showcasing his technical skill, the museum hopes the exhibition will appeal to a broad audience, including art lovers, photographers, hikers, and nature enthusiasts alike.

The Ansel Adams exhibition runs through September 28 at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art.