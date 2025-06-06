Riversport OKC celebrates National "Learn to Row" Day with free lessons

Join Riversport OKC on National Learn to Row Day, June 7, for free rowing lessons. Experience an active afternoon on the water with sport veterans. Register today.

By: Victor Pozadas

National Learn to Row Day brings all water-lovers together for an educational day over at Riversport OKC. Saturday June 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. people can get rowing lessons from sport veterans (as long as you're 14 years old or older) and spend an active afternoon out on the water.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch is joined by Addie Crawford as she speaks with Riversport OKC Adult Program Manager Annie Couwenhoven all about their free event happening tomorrow.

"You get to learn more about the sport that I love, I've been doing it for 24 years, and hopefully get to see what Riversport is all about," Couwenhoven said.

The lesson is split into hour blocks, and will begin indoors with a simple rowing machine(the ones you probably have seen at the gym). From there, you're taken out to the river to get experience out in the water.

"We start there, teach the basics and then we go out on a barge," she said. "It's a really big, very safe, un-flappable rowing vessel. If you hang around, sometimes we'll get them out to an eight, which is actually like a racing shell."

Riversport instructors have masters athletes who are well into their 70s, and the organization encourages kids as young as 14 start with the sport with these free lessons.

"I love that it's a sport you're never perfect. That you can continuously get better at, whether or not you want to be a recreational rower or be super competitive. There's always something to work on," Couwenhoven said. "Also being on the water. Who can have a tough day when you're on the water?"

The official Riversport OKC "Learn to Row" Day will be Saturday, June 7 and will be free to the public but will require prior registration.

Head to the Riversport OKC official website for registration and event details.