Car sparks SW OKC garage fire

No one was hurt after a house fire started by a vehicle on Thursday in southwest Oklahoma City, firefighters say.

Friday, May 16th 2025, 6:26 am

By: Allyson Luckie


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The cause of a house fire on Thursday in southwest Oklahoma City has been determined, fire investigators say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a house fire near Southwest 44th and Mustang Road was caused by a vehicle in the garage of the home.

In a post to social media, firefighters say the damage was contained to the garage and attic.

Crews say they were able to get the fire out quickly.

No injuries were reported.
