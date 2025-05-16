Car sparks SW OKC garage fire

No one was hurt after a house fire started by a vehicle on Thursday in southwest Oklahoma City, firefighters say.

By: Allyson Luckie

-

The cause of a house fire on Thursday in southwest Oklahoma City has been determined, fire investigators say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a house fire near Southwest 44th and Mustang Road was caused by a vehicle in the garage of the home.

In a post to social media, firefighters say the damage was contained to the garage and attic.

Crews say they were able to get the fire out quickly.

No injuries were reported.