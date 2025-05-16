Car sparks SW OKC garage fire

Friday, May 16th 2025, 6:26 am
The cause of a house fire on Thursday in southwest Oklahoma City has been determined, fire investigators say.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a house fire near Southwest 44th and Mustang Road was caused by a vehicle in the garage of the home.
In a post to social media, firefighters say the damage was contained to the garage and attic.
Crews say they were able to get the fire out quickly.
No injuries were reported.
May 16th, 2025
May 16th, 2025
May 15th, 2025
May 15th, 2025