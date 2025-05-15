OKC coffee shop serves Thunder-themed lattes as NBA Playoff hype builds

An Oklahoma City coffee shop is serving Thunder-themed lattes featuring player images and team logos in celebration of the NBA Playoffs.

By: Anna Denison

A metro coffee shop is serving up Thunder pride in the foam of their lattes for the playoffs.

Modern Berry Company, located near Hefner and May in northwest Oklahoma City, is offering customers the chance to sip on custom lattes featuring their favorite Oklahoma City Thunder player or the team logo, all printed directly into the foam.

“With the playoffs, we wanted to bring the community in and give back to them, and it's been a huge hit,” said owner Adma Birdwell. “People love it. People love to come in and pick their favorite player.”

Birdwell said Isaiah Joe has been a popular pick, saying customers can order a “cup of joe.”

With the Thunder just one win from the Western Conference Finals after a dramatic Game 5 comeback against the Denver Nuggets, the playoff energy is brewing all over the city.

Game 6 tips off in Denver Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

