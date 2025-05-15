Thunder look to clinch series in Game 6 against Nuggets

As the Oklahoma City Thunder look to clinch their series against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee is sharing what he hopes to see when the team plays.

By: Christian Hans

The Oklahoma City Thunder face off against the Nuggets in Game 6 Thursday night in Denver.

Leading the series 3-2 after an impressive game 5 performance, the Thunder are looking for one last win to claim the series and advance to the Western Conference championship.

News 9 Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee is in Denver ahead of the game with the latest on the team and what to watch out for after tipoff.

Q: The Thunder could clinch the series tonight. What should we know?

A: This is an important game for the Thunder. My honest opinion is to win tonight, get Denver out of the way, and start focusing on the Minnesota Timberwolves. It could be easier said than done, though. We'll see what's left in the tank for Denver. Denver looked tired in the fourth quarter in Game 4, also in Game 5 in Oklahoma City. That's when [the Thunder] have ramped up the offense and they have ramped up the defense, and that's why they lead this series. Three games to two.

Q: Who do you think really has to step up tonight for the Thunder?

A: I think it's going to be a team effort. It was the bench in Game 4. It was Lu Dort's threes inGame 5, but we'll take a little bit of Shai. We'll take a little bit of J-Dub, Jaylin Williams, we'll take a little bit of Chet Holmgren. We'll take some defense, some Hartenstein, and some floaters with the left hand. It's going to take everyone involved, but I think if they can get into the fourth quarter with the lead and put their foot down, they can knock out Denver in this game.

Q: The Paycom Center was loud for Game 5. What is it like in the arena when the Thunder play?

A: I have headphones on, Ialways listen to Matt Pinto or the opposing team's radio to kind of get some more information on the game, but it was extremely loud. My wife, Diane, went to the game and she also went to Katy Perry a couple days before that, and her ears are ringing more after that game than it was for Katy Perry's, so it'll be extremely loud this Sunday if they play against the Denver Nuggets. Game time Sunday, if Denver wins tonight, will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday. It's interesting, Katy Perry was supposed to play here tonight at Ball Arena, and they had to cancel the concert, some upset Katy Perry fans.

Q: If the Thunder win tonight and clinch that series, then they do play Sunday back here in Oklahoma City against the Timberwolves?

A: It's going to be there either way. They're going to play Sunday against Minnesota in the Western Conference Finals, or Game 7 against Denver. Either way, they're playing Sunday.