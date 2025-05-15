Mayor Holt talks OKC Thunder, growth, and community

Mayor David Holt discusses Oklahoma City's rise as a sports hub, upcoming construction developments, and promising crime trends.

By: Victor Pozadas

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt passed by the News 9 studio to have a chat about the current state of the city and the future prospects for several projects and sports events that will be putting Oklahoma City on the map. Here are the key takeaways from our interview.

Oklahoma City’s Moment

The city is experiencing significant developments and projects, from a soccer stadium to the new Thunder arena. The Oklahoma City Thunder’s NBA playoff run is bringing national attention and pride to the city, with hopes for continued success into the Western Conference Finals.

Impact of Construction and Development

Demolition of the old convention center is underway to make space for a new arena only a block away from the Paycom Center. This construction will cause some inconvenience for pedestrians and event-goers downtown, but the city is working to manage and communicate these disruptions.

Will Rogers World Airport Updates

New customs facilities will enable nonstop international flights, such as the upcoming service to Cancun starting in November. Oklahoma City recently hosted Global Entry interviews, making it more convenient for residents to access this expedited customs program, which previously required travel to Dallas. There are plans to offer these interviews locally again in the future.

Upcoming Sports Events and OKC as a Sports Hub

The Women’s College World Series is approaching, reinforcing Oklahoma City’s reputation as the “softball capital of the world.” The city’s experience hosting major softball tournaments positions it well for the 2028 Summer Olympics, particularly for softball events. Local teams, including defending champions, are performing strongly, and the community is preparing for a busy sports season.

Crime Trends and Community Investments

Recent crime statistics show a slight decline in serious crimes in Oklahoma City for the first quarter of the year, including a notable drop in homicides compared to 2024. Over the past six years, there has been an almost 50% decline in property and personal crimes. The mayor credits this improvement not only to law enforcement but also to investments in community programs, violence intervention, and social services, emphasizing that prevention efforts are key to long-term crime reduction.

