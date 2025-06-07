Oklahoma Department of Corrections to take over privately run Lawton prison in July

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections will take over the privately run Lawton Correctional Facility on July 25, aiming to improve safety and oversight.

By: Graham Dowers

-

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (DOC) is preparing to take control of the state’s last privately operated prison next month, marking a major shift in how the state manages its incarcerated population.

DOC officials announced Saturday that the agency will assume operational control of the Lawton Correctional Facility on July 25. The facility was recently purchased by the state for $312 million, a move state lawmakers say saves taxpayer dollars compared to the estimated $1.5 billion it would take to build a new prison from scratch.

“This is a ‘how do we fix a problem’ situation,” said Rep. Trey Caldwell. “Are correctional officers in the state of Oklahoma safe? How do we make sure that we are being humane in the treatment of the people that we do have incarcerated?”

>> Oklahoma lawmakers propose $312 million to buy last private prison

According to Director Steve Harp, all current employees at the Lawton facility will be offered jobs with DOC, pending successful background checks.

The transition is part of a broader effort to bring Oklahoma’s prison system under direct state oversight, improve safety conditions for staff and inmates, and ensure consistent standards across all facilities.

The Lawton Correctional Facility has housed state inmates under private management for years. Once the DOC takes over in late July, all state correctional facilities will be publicly run.